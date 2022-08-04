Jonathon Michael Earl Graves, 24, of Portland was arrested July 31 on charges of false imprisonment, failure to maintain lane, speeding, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and reckless endangerment.
Jose Eduardo Perez, 27, of Lafayette was arrested July 31 on charges of driving on a revoked/suspended license, financial responsibility violation and driver to exercise due care.
Robert Link Banks, 40, of Lafayette was arrested July 12 on charges of violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft of property and criminal trespassing.
Brian Mitchell Summer, 32, of Lafayette was arrested July 30 on charges of failure to report/sex offender and theft of property.
Robert Joseph Saunders, 37, of Lafayette was arrested July 29 on a charge of theft of property.
Nicole Lynn Menefee, 43, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
Eli’ Yahn Sui Iuris Mari’ Yahn, 29, of Lafayette was arrested July 29 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
William Lee Zinke, 49, of Lafayette was arrested July 28 on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism.
William David Mahler, 40, of Pleasant Shade was arrested July 28 on charges of criminal trespassing and stalking.
Jonathon Tyler Watson, 26, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.