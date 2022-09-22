Janie Frances Satterfield, 47, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of parole violation.
Janie Frances Satterfield, 47, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of parole violation.
Dougas Brent Biggs, 29, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of violation of probation and manufacture, deliver or possession.
Lori Stealey, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested on Sept. 8 on charges of violation of probation and manufacture, delivery or possession.
Emily J. Roddy, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of violation of probation and simple possession.
David Atelmo Pacheso, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of domestic violence.
Steve Joe Tuck, 40, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of domestic violence.
Christopher Tomas Marshall, 24, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of domestic violence.
Ashtin Dominic Veliz, 24, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of domestic violence.
Brian Allan Dozier, 31, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of domestic violence.
Cory Michael Wilkinson, 47, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Coty Ryan White, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of driving under the influence, driving on revoked or suspended license and manufacture, delivery or possession.
Antenogennes Rico Romero, 56, of Lafayette, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of criminal trespassing, indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Loretta Lynn Mooneyham, 53, of Westmoreland was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of failure to appear and driving on suspended license.
Jacob Michael Newberry, 42, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of domestic violence, failure to appear and violation of order of protection.
Adam Paul Woodard, 44, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of violation of probation.
Jespser Danial Perezdomingo, 34, of Westmoreland was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of violation of probation.
Daniel Lee Evans, 38, of Mt. Juliet was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of violation of probation.
James Robert Jenkins, 40, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 13 on a charge of violation of probation.
Lori Steakley, 44, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of violation of probation and failure to appear.
Areides Portilla-Bonilla Jr., 24, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 13 on a charge of domestic violence.
Misti Danielle Jenkins, 25, of Hartsville was arrested Sept. 12 on a charge of domestic violence.
Karassa Michelle Black, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of simple possession, manufacturing narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michea Conner, 21, of Lafayette was arrested on Sept. 14 on a charge of theft of property.
Earnest Eugene Edwards, 46, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of failure to appear.
Crystal McMahon, 43, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 13 on a charge of public intoxication.
Courtney Beth Mabry, 29, of Tompkinsville, Ky., was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of violation of probation and evading arrest.
Kenneth Gene Banks, 36, of Scottsville, Ky., was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on revoked, suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.
