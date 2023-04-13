On April 3, the local residents filled the courtroom of the Macon County Courthouse prior to the work session of the Macon County Commission, when a public hearing was held regarding raising the current wheel tax.
If it is eventually passed, the proposed tax increase would fund a new vocational school that would replace the old Tri-County Vocational Center, but at the same time, it would increase Macon County’s wheel tax to the highest in the state.
“The only way for us to afford to build a (school) building is through revenue that is generated from property tax or wheel tax,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “We don’t want to have to build a new building, but it’s kind of obvious that if we don’t have anywhere for these kids to go, we are going to have to build a building. So, that’s what puts us in this position.”
The vocational program presently serves more than 300 area students, and school officials believe that building a new vocational school closer to the Macon County High School campus could help to increase the declining enrollment in the program.
“Currently, this school year, we are serving 49 kids for Red Boiling (Springs) and 287 from Macon County High School,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter. “Just an example, the nursing (program) was moved from the vocational school (Tri-County Vocational Center) to Macon County High School in 2021. We had 33 students in the program. We have 88 this year. So, just putting it on campus increased enrollment by (55) students.”
However, finding a way to fund a new vocational school remains the challenge for county officials as many feel that a wheel tax would be the fairest option across the board.
“As things progress in this county, with the growth we’re having, one of the things everyone says is, ‘The fairest tax would be to add a wheel tax,’ ” said Jones. “So, that is the reason we’re in the position that we’re in today.”
However, not everybody agrees with increasing the wheel tax, and some folks have even expressed opposition to the idea of building a new school.
“People’s budgets are stretched thin,” said Macon County resident Jennifer Dillon. “Inflation is sky high.
“To me, this is a want, not a need. If you want something, you have to cut back somewhere else. If you want to do this, I’m for it. But you need to cut back on your budget somewhere else, because that’s how an average citizen does it. This (wheel tax) has to be rethought.”
The county will revisit the issue as it searches for a solution to potentially fund a new vocational school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.