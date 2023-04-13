Public hearing photo

At a public hearing on April 3, at the Macon County Courthouse, Macon County resident Jennifer Dillon was one of several area residents who expressed opposition to increasing the county’s wheel tax in order to fund a new vocational school in Lafayette.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

On April 3, the local residents filled the courtroom of the Macon County Courthouse prior to the work session of the Macon County Commission, when a public hearing was held regarding raising the current wheel tax.

If it is eventually passed, the proposed tax increase would fund a new vocational school that would replace the old Tri-County Vocational Center, but at the same time, it would increase Macon County’s wheel tax to the highest in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.