A Portland man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint last week, which occurred following another incident in which he allegedly stole a vehicle and a camper approximately a month earlier.
Daniel Nichols, 27, faces multiple charges following the incidents and was taken into custody last Wednesday, as was Lafayette’s Dusti K. Wells, 24.
According to the arrest report, on April 6, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence on Mack Hollow Road in Macon County to follow up on a case that they were investigating.
Once the officers arrived, two men fled on foot, and that prompted the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Department for assistance.
Once the Macon County deputies arrived, they located a vehicle that was behind the residence that had been reported as stolen from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
There was also a pull-behind camper behind the trailer that had been confirmed as stolen from Sumner County.
A female subject who was there at the time told the officers that Nichols was one of the individuals who fled.
The vehicle was valued at $15,000, and the camper was valued at $10,000.
Then, on May 4, dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle that was seen on Birch Street, and Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Josh McClard met the vehicle shortly thereafter.
McClard pulled into a driveway to turn around, and the vehicle passed McClard, who heard the vehicle accelerate.
As McClard pursued, the vehicle turned on to Sullivan Drive before stopping on the dead-end street, appearing to have crashed into a small tree line.
McClard confirmed with Warren County, Kentucky, that the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day.
McClard spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who identified Nichols as the man who stole it.
Nichols’ identity was also confirmed by the female passenger in the truck, Wells.
Nichols fled the scene but was located.
Wells allegedly gave false information when questioned about how she came to be in the stolen vehicle.
She later confessed to having dropped Nichols off to purchase the vehicle from a man in Warren County.
After speaking with the vehicle owner, he confirmed that Wells did drop Nichols off to look at the truck, which resulted in Nichols allegedly robbing the owner of the truck.
Nichols was charged with theft of stolen property of more than $25,000 and leaving the scene of an accident.
His bond was set at $150,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
Wells was charged with theft of property and filing a false report.
Her bond was set at $50,000, and her court date is set for May 26.
