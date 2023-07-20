From 1929-30, the four-room school house known as the Galen School was constructed.
It was used for grades 1-10 until 1960, at which time it was closed due to lack of students.
From 1929-30, the four-room school house known as the Galen School was constructed.
It was used for grades 1-10 until 1960, at which time it was closed due to lack of students.
It then became a voting precinct and began to deteriorate quickly.
While the school house has stood unused for many years now, the once noisy school rooms stand silent, where only the faint essence of the past can be felt these days.
During the Macon County Commission meeting on July 3, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones brought up the subject of possibly selling the county-owned Galen School to a private citizen, Betty Stevens.
However, that door of possibility seemed to close during Monday evening’s commission meeting as the commissioners voted to not sell the property at this time.
“It’s on the national register of historic places, so the county attorney (Guy Holliman) says we need to leave it alone,” Jones said during Monday’s meeting.
Leading up to Monday’s meeting, Jones had previously been atteempting to contact the potential buyer.
“I’ve actually been trying to get in touch with her (Stevens) about it,” Jones said last week. “I don’t know exactly what her plans are. I just know she has spoken to me briefly on the matter. She expressed that she would like to re-do the building and set up an educational program to teach about the history of Macon County.”
Despite his efforts, Jones hadn’t been able to make contact with Stevens to inquire more about her intentions and plans for the old school house.
“I really don’t know enough about what she is wanting to do to make a lot of comments about it yet,” Jones said. “I found her on Facebook and sent her a message asking her to give me a call, but I haven’t heard from her yet. I’m hoping to get in touch with her in time to have her come to the meeting and talk to the commission about it.”
With the school house being on the national register for historical places, some citizens questioned why the commission might approve the sale of the site.
“If it would be used for something like Stevens expressed interest in doing, I don’t know why there would be any opposition to it,” Jones said. “If she would fix it up like it used to be and use it for teaching about the county, that would be great.”
In November of 1993, the building was dedicated as the Galen School Museum of Macon County. It was open every fourth Sunday of each month from May through October.
The building has now stood quiet and unused for many years now.
“Since I’ve been here, there hasn’t been anything done with it,” Jones said. “It’s just sitting there running down, because nobody is actively taking care of it.”
