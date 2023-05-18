Many senior pranks are harmless.
However, while a senior prank last week at Macon County High School began in a similar fashion, it ended with the release of live animals on school property, a used fire extinguisher, and deer urine sprayed throughout the halls.
“High-school graduation pranks happen all across the country, and most of the time they are very light-hearted, very good-natured,” Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter said. “I guess it’s just a rite of passage. Usually they involve balloons or Post-it notes or whatever. (They’re not normally) something that causes any damage or would interfere with with the student’s good standing in school.”
The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.
“It’s still under investigation,” Macon County High School Prinicipal Daniel Cook said. “I’ve still got some things that I’m trying to determine, through cameras and through just talking to people about what took place. The main group of kids was trying to do a fairly clean senior prank ... something similar to what’s been done before. There was a group of a few (student and non-students) that came in and went too far with a few things.”
The approximate cost of the minor damages to the school is still being determined.
“Some of the greatest damages was that we have a fire extinguisher that was set off,” Cook said. “That was pretty difficult. I had a student that brought in some animals and had some deer urine spray that went through the building. That’s probably caused me the biggest problem that I’ve had, trying to get that smell out of the building.”
It took custodians two days of cleaning to get the smell out of the building.
“He (Cook) is handling the discipline, and I am just backing him,” Carter said. “He and I have talked about it and talked about what we’re going to do. But I know he is still talking to kids. I know the investigation is not over yet. I will tell you that some of the some of the people in question were not students of ours. The ones of those that were students of ours are being disciplined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.