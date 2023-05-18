Macon County High School

A senior prank at Macon County High School started as light-hearted fun and ended with minor damage to the school and a smell that took two days to get rid of.

Many senior pranks are harmless.

However, while a senior prank last week at Macon County High School began in a similar fashion, it ended with the release of live animals on school property, a used fire extinguisher, and deer urine sprayed throughout the halls.

