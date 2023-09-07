Leann Gregory is heading a course that is important to not only herself, but also to her students and their families.
“I teach three classes here at Macon County High School that are through TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Hartsville,” said Gregory, a health science instructor. “These three classes are like dual enrollment classes for the high school students for getting them prepared to go into nursing.
“The first one I teach is called health science education, which is an introduction into healthcare. We also explore all the different healthcare careers there are. This is a class that really helps them to decide which avenue of health care they want to pursue. The next class I teach is called medical therapeutics. We go more into the nursing avenue. Students will start to learn nursing skills in this class like taking vital signs, how to maneuver patients that are in bed, documentation, medical terminology, basic anatomy.”
The first two classes prepare students for the last class, nursing education, which helps students obtain their certified nursing assistant license.
“Nursing education is actually a CNA class, and once finished, students can sit for a state exam, and if they pass the exam, then, they are certified nursing assistants before they even graduate high school,” said Gregory.
With all of the different classes, there are several needs for each one. New equipment is important for keeping students up to date with the latest technology.
“At the end of last year’s school, we got approved for a grant, which allowed us to purchase all new equipment for my classes, which was huge, because we had been using very outdated equipment,” said Gregory. “We have three new mannequins, two new hospital beds, and so much more that will be instrumental in keeping our students current.”
One mannequin in particular is called an Alex simulator, which helps students learn hands-on skills.
“He’s (Alex) electronic and hooks up to the internet via Wi-Fi,” said Gregory. “When he’s hooked up to the internet, he can speak to the students and tell them different things going on with him. It gives them scenarios to work through and figure out. He has heart sounds. I can change it to sound like he has a heart defect or different things that they can listen to and diagnose. Same with his lungs, stomach, different quadrants of his belly. His blood pressure can be taken. He breathes. He is very high-tech.”
As well as the things described about Alex by Gregory, he also has cameras built into his eyes that allows the interactions between students and Alex to be recorded for analysis later on.
“The cameras allow us to go back and walk through and analyze what they did right or wrong,” said Gregory. “It allows us to fix the wrong things for their next interaction with Alex. He is a wonderful teaching tool, and we are very happy to have him in our class.”
