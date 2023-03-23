Literacy law photo

Proposed amendments to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act could favorably affect Tennessee third-graders as students prepare to take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test next month. Beginning this year, TCAP test scores will help to determine whether or not third-graders across the state will be promoted to fourth grade, or retained in third grade.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

As the end of the school year approaches, students across Tennessee are preparing to take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test, and for third-graders, that could determine promotion to fourth grade or retention in third.

According to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (a piece of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2021), third-graders who do not meet or exceed expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP test, may be retained in third grade or be required to attended a summer learning camp and participate in tutoring in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.