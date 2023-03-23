As the end of the school year approaches, students across Tennessee are preparing to take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test, and for third-graders, that could determine promotion to fourth grade or retention in third.
According to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act (a piece of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2021), third-graders who do not meet or exceed expectations on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP test, may be retained in third grade or be required to attended a summer learning camp and participate in tutoring in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.
Although area school districts have been preparing both students and parents for the new promotion requirements since the law was passed, recently there have been multiple proposed revisions to the legislation, due in part to this is the first year that it is set to go into effect.
“We’re preparing for the law as it’s written,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter. “However, I think that there will be some amendments made. I do think that it is going to happen in some shape, form, or fashion. I believe there will be some amendments, and I don’t know that it will go through as it was originally written.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “Right now, we are going to move forward with the law the way it is written. There are several alternate bill proposals that are going before the legislature. Some are in the house education committee, and some are in the senate education committee. There’s other language floating out there and some bills to revise the third-grade retention law (Tennessee Literacy Success Act), but I don’t know how much traction they have.”
Although Carter voiced general support of the legislation, he expressed his reservations regarding the timing of the law’s implementation and the possible overcrowding of third-grade classrooms if too many students are retained.
“It’s a great initiative,” said Carter. “But it’s going to put a lot of pressure on district resources if the bill passes as it is. Central (Elementary), our most populated school, is almost full now. So, depending on how many third-graders we retain, we could absolutely get to a place that we couldn’t house them.”
The latest amendment proposal to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act was sent to school districts across the state approximately two weeks ago, notifying the school systems of the possible changes to the literacy law that may be taking place soon.
“The latest amendment had an additional way for opting out of summer school based on a local benchmark score,” said Macon County Schools Response to Intervention and Data Specialist Tonia Powell. “The state provides a mock interim TCAP test, which we call benchmark assessments in our district. It’s a way to check progress along the way. We give the benchmark assessments every nine weeks. If the student scores above the 50th%ile on that, then they could opt out of summer school. But if the score on the (student’s) TCAP is approaching expectations or below expectations, we, as a school system, will still need to provide year-long tutoring for them in fourth grade according to this amendment.”
To alleviate the potential of large numbers of retentions, the state has put alternative measures in place. One such measure is an appeals process that parents may request if their child does not meet the standards, but only if the child qualifies for an appeal.
“I don’t believe one test is an accurate measure of what a child knows or doesn’t know,” said Carter. “It’s a data point. It’s part of the overall picture. Is it the be all to end all? No, I don’t think it is. I’ve never thought that. I do think it is a measure, but it’s not the only measure they should use. I think that’s why they’ve put an appeals process in there, and I do hope our parents take advantage of that.”
Nevertheless, until the Tennessee General Assembly makes the final decisions on the proposed amendments to the Tennessee Literacy Success Act, local school districts must move forward with how the current law is written.
“We are getting ready to meet with our parents about it and are going to play by the rules we have,” said Satterfield. “If they (the General Assembly) change anything, hopefully, they will change it for the better. We are going to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.