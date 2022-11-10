Davidson County’s election foul-up affected 438 voters who were given the wrong ballots in early voting, and an estimated 500 more in split precincts could be asked to vote corrected ballots on Election Day, Davidson County’s chief election official says.

Problems aren’t limited to Nashville either.

Tennessee is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.

