This year’s annual Radio Auction for the Lioness and Lions Club in Lafayette was the most successful fundraiser in the event’s history.
Monica Gann, who was helping to oversee the event, said the three-day broadcast raised a record $24,382 in 2021, shattering the record of $18,000 set just last year.
“It went wonderful. It was the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Gann said. “We raised $24,382. Last year’s was $18,000, and I was not expecting this at all. This county amazes me. A lot of the donations brought the full value. It was amazing. We had lots of donations.”
The auction ran from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on Oct. 25-27 and was broadcast on radio by WLCT-102.1 FM. All the proceedings were done from the main branch of Macon Bank and Trust.
In all, there were 782 donations this year, which is down a bit from the 821 that were put out for bid last year. But with the items bringing so much more, the total amount of money raised bettered last year’s total by $6,000.
The money raised from the auction goes to buy glasses and hearing aids for those in need of them. All the proceeds are put directly into those who need it and are not kept by the Lions Club.
Among the items for auction that brought big amounts included laminate flooring, a recliner, a laptop and a load of creek grave.
“Wednesday night is always the biggest, because we always sell our biggest items on Wednesday night,” Gann said. “We had all kinds of good stuff. I’m thankful for people’s generosity. At a time when people have not been able to gather and socialize, I really appreciate it.
We want to thank all the merchants in town and individuals that donated. We want to thank everyone that bid and bought items. Everyone needs to be thanked. All the people came and helped us work. A lot members came, but you wouldn’t believe the number of people that just dropped in to help.”
It also helped that the items were shown on Facebook Live during the broadcast as well.
Each night, there were theme for the volunteers and members who helped. Monday night was to dress in the gear of your favorite sports team, while Tuesday was to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Finally, on Wednesday night, workers were encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes.
