When April Patterson gave birth to her son, Axel, three years ago, she knew that she wanted to raise her children on Acres of Grace Farms in Red Boiling Springs.

“I’ve been many things, but as soon as I had these children, I knew for sure that I had to bring them back to the farm so they could grow up being taught to be good stewards of the land, patient and to learn hard work ethic,” Patterson said. “I believe that how I was raised on a farm made me into a hard-working, successful young lady, and that’s what I want for my children.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.