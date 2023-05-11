When April Patterson gave birth to her son, Axel, three years ago, she knew that she wanted to raise her children on Acres of Grace Farms in Red Boiling Springs.
“I’ve been many things, but as soon as I had these children, I knew for sure that I had to bring them back to the farm so they could grow up being taught to be good stewards of the land, patient and to learn hard work ethic,” Patterson said. “I believe that how I was raised on a farm made me into a hard-working, successful young lady, and that’s what I want for my children.”
Patterson was recently featured in a video series released by the Tennessee Beef Industry Council that shares the lives of farm moms across the state.
“Being a part of the farm mom series was really an honor, because they had some incredible other farm moms that were on there,” Patterson said. “Being able to watch the series and listen to their answers and see their passion for how they’re raising their families on a farm was so cool.”
Like the other moms featured,, there are many things about being a farmer that have influenced her as a mother.
“I think it’s important for kids to know where their food comes from, to know what a farmer is and to know that farmers have a passion for the land,” April said. “I want them to grow up with a good respect of that land and for animals. Land is not something people can make more of.”
As April and Nick Patterson raise their family and work on their Akaushi cattle farm, they’ve also opened up Acres of Grace Farms to agritourism and events.
“Not only are we raising our kids on the farm, we’re opening it up to thousands of people each year and talking about the importance of farming,” Patterson said. “It’s a beautiful thing that’s developed. We’re sharing that love and passion we have for farming with other people, along with raising our kids right here on the farm that has been in our family for generations.”
Seeing that other farm moms shared some of the same experiences helped Patterson feel related to.
“To know that all the other farm moms struggled with time, with life balance as you’re trying you juggle your farm, the workload, you know while raising children and not neglecting family time (helped),” Patterson said. “I learned a lot, and I felt I more heard. You feel better knowing that others moms are having the same challenges you are. You don’t feel alone.”
