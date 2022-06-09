Red Boiling Springs High School will have its annual fundraiser, the Hilltop Market Sale, June 10-11 at the high school gym.
The two-day event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 11. The fundraiser is an indoor-outdoor marketplace and shopping event. There will be a full range of items, including handmade jewelry, original art, clothing and more.
Last year was the inaugural fundraiser that is different from most school fundraisers — it is a set-up marketplace — and it raised more than $3,000. It was successful enough to become an annual fundraiser.
“We had this idea and threw it at the principal (Don Jones) last year, and he said ‘do it,’ and it turned out really well,” teacher Cristina Anderson said. “And he was really tickled with what we’d done. And so Mr. Jones was like, ‘do it again,’ so we’re going to make it our annual fundraiser.”
More than 40 vendors are lined up for the event. Most of the vendors will be inside the air conditioned gym.
“There are people there that make tumblers, Pampered Chef, Mary Kay, we’ve got all kinds of vendors coming,” Anderson said. “There are some mobile boutiques out front and all the other vendors will be inside the gym in the air conditioning.”
Anderson, along with Laveda Murphy, the bookkeeper, and teachers Ashley Naramore, Elizabeth Dodson and Stephanie Inyart head up the fundraiser. “It takes a team effort, that’s for sure,” Anderson said.
The funds raised will be used for various items throughout the school year, including items such as school supplies, furniture, “so it’s really just anything that the teachers or faculty or anybody needs that funds are used for throughout the year,” Anderson said. “It can be something little or something big.”
