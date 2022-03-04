The Red Boiling Springs girls basketball team was dealt an unexpected blow Thursday when Coach Layce Colter was arrested on school property for allegedly attempting to purchase drugs.
Colter was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail just one day after her Lady Bulldogs stunned Clay County to win the Region 4-A championship, 54-40 Wednesday night at East Robertson High School.
She is charged with possession of meth and possession of drugs in a drug free zone. Bond was set at $45,000.
RBS, 24-7, is scheduled to host Van Buren County on Saturday night at 7 p.m. In the substate with the winner earning a berth in the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
“We really had no choice but to suspend her,” Macon County Schools Director Tony Boles said. “I feel bad for Layce because she’s made a terrible mistake professionally and personally. But I feel worse for this group of girls who have worked so hard and are one step away from making it to the state tournament for the first time since Layce’s senior year of high school.
Colter returned to Red Boiling Springs as head coach after being an assistant at Macon County High. She is one of the most decorated players in school history, and is the top point scorer in school history.
Assistant coach Kyndal Bullington will guide the team Saturday night and will receive assistance from Derek Meador who has been a boys assistant and also formerly helped with the RBS football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.