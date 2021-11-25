The annual Red Boiling Springs Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.
All participants with floats are asked to be in line by 4 p.m., for the judging.
Those who wish to pre-register for the parade can do so online at The37150.org by scrolling down to the events section and clicking on the Christmas parade links, or by clipping the accompanying form with this article.
Pre-registration runs through Nov. 27 and the cost is $15. The fee can be paid online at the site or via mail by mailing it to 37150 Community Center, P.O. Box 174, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150. All checks should be made payable to 37150 Community Center Inc.
The entry fee helps to pay for the cost of the parade. For those who miss the deadline, they can enter the day of the parade. The fee on parade day is $20.
For more information on the parade, contact Amber Jackson at 615-561-0899 (call or text) or send an email to 37150Community Center@gmail.com.
