A Red Boiling Springs woman was arrested last Thursday after she and another individual allegedly ran from law-enforcement officers.
Kristin Lynn Naplen, 47, faces multiple charges following the incident, while the other individual was still at large.
According to the arrest report, Red Boiling Springs Assistant Police Chief James Killmon was attmpting to arrest someone that Naplen was with due to an outstanding warrant on the other individual.
Both individuals fled the scene.
Naplen drove the vehicle that they used to flee, and the vehicle reached speeds of 70 miles per hour while traveling on Highway 52 in a 40-mile-per-hour speed zone and then in a 55-mile-per-hour speed zone while disregarding blue lights, a siren and verbal commands on a public-address system instructing them to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle proceeded on to Witcher Hollow Road and then on to Hillcrest Drive before turning into a residence.
Naplen was taken into custody at that time, but the other individual fled on foot into the residence and then out of a bottom residential door.
Naplen is charged with evading arrest, speeding and being an accessory after the fact.
Her bond was set at $20,000, and her court date is slated for April 14.
