The Red Boiling Springs High School FCCLA chapter recently held a diaper drive for foster children, collecting more than 3,000 diapers that were donated and delivered to the Department of Children’s Services.
According to the Tennessee Child Advocacy Center, a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds in the United States. There are over 4,000 confirmed cases of child abuse in Tennessee.
Macon County Child Protective Services currently has over 80 children in foster care system. When a child is placed in a nonrelative placement, those families receive very little assistance for basic needs. Relative placements receive services but no financial compensation.
It is not uncommon for children to need a placement during the night and arrive without any personal belongings due to inaccessibility or having to wait for hours at a DCS office while placement is being located. Sometimes homes are needed for one child; other times it is for siblings.
Due to these circumstances, the Red Boiling Springs Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter chose to sponsor a diaper drive to help this population and their caretakers.
Through the love and generosity of the people of the Red Boiling Springs Community along with the faculty and students of Red Boiling Springs High School, we were able to collect over 3,000 diapers.
“We the members of the RBS FCCLA Chapter, would like to thank our peers, area churches, and the community helpers that donated to the children of Macon County for this worthy cause,” said RBS FCCLA advisor Stephanie Inyart. “We would especially like to thank Emma Evans, Chloe Powell, and Logan West for serving as leaders in this chapter service project. Foster homes continue to be a need but hopefully, diapers will be one less worry.”
For more information on RBS FCCLA Chapter, please go to our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Red-Boiling-Springs-FCCLA-103871545401341
For more information on DCS Foster Care and Adoption, please visit their website at https://www.tn.gov/dcs/program-areas/foster-care-and-adoption.html.
