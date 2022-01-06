The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs won two games in the Riverdale State Farm Classic last week in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Bulldogs edged Walnut Hill, Ohio, 40-38, and then downed host Riverdale, 55-44, in their second game of the event.
Against Walnut Hill, the score was tied at 7-all after the first quarter and the Lady Bulldogs trailed 23-19 at halftime. Red Boiling Springs battled back to trail just 32-31 by the end of the third quarter, and outlasted Walnut Hill to claim the two-point victory.
Claire Fleming led the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs, putting up 25 points, including making 9 of 10 free throw attempts in the game. Bailey Massengille added nine points for Red Boiling Springs, while Chloe Powell, Graycee West and Bre Thompson all had two points apiece to round out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs.
RBS 55, Riverdale 44
The Lady Bulldogs picked up their second win of the Classic by topping the Class 4A Riverdale Lady Warriors, using a strong fourth-quarter effort to earn the victory.
Red Boiling Springs jumped out to a 15-8 first-quarter lead, but Riverdale cut the advantage to 23-22 by halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs managed to push their lead back out to five points in the third period and led 32-27 at the end of the frame.
But in the final period, Red Boiling Springs outscored Riverdale 23-17 and came away with a double-digit victory.
Fleming again propelled the Red Boiling Springs offense, scoring 27 for the Lady Bulldogs. Bre Thompson had a strong outing for RBS with 17 points, including making 8 of 10 shots from the floor. Bailey Massengille added five points and Graycee West tossed in four to round out the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring.
Red Boiling Springs will be back in district play Tuesday night against Gordonsville.
