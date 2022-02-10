Red Boiling Springs School inducted five new members into its Basketball Hall of Fame on Jan. 29 at the RBS gymnasium before games against Clarkrange on Saturday.
The Class of 2021-22 — after there were no inductions last season due to Covid-19 — includes Kathryne Cook Belle, Jackie Russell, Rickey Pitcock, Wes Grace and Kelly Rich Russell.
The Bulldogs also celebrated homecoming that night, as the games and the ceremonies were postponed from Friday due to inclement weather that prevented the Clarkrange teams from traveling.
Brief biographies on each of this year’s inductees below:
Kathryne Cook Belle: She played six years of basketball when the school at its former location on College Street. Cook Belle played two years for the junior high Lady Bulldogs and then four years of varsity basketball when girls still played six-on-six rules. She was an immediate starter in high school and was used at times both on offense and defense, as girls at that time played what amounted to two half-court games of offense vs. defense. Cook Belle played through 1963 and later started two different businesses in Macon County, running the City Market for 20 years with her husband, Harold Belle, and later serving as publisher of the Macon Chronicle.
Jackie Russell: He served as a bus driver at Red Boiling Springs School in the 1980s and also drove the basketball teams to their road games. Over the years, Russell drove the teams safely to and from destinations all over the area around the Cumberland Plateau and other locations wherever the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play.
He retired from driving a school bus after 25 years, but still works for Macon County in the Highway Department, driving a road grader.
Rickey Pitcock: He played for the Bulldogs from 1978-82 and starred as a point guard for Red Boiling Springs. He led the team in both assists and rebounds and helped RBS post an 18-4 record his freshman year, when he also led the Bulldogs in scoring.
In his career, he was the Bulldogs’ Most Valuable Player as a senior and had more than 800 career points scored in four four-year span as a player.
Wes Grace: He played for RBS form 2007-2011, and enjoyed a standout career for the Bulldogs. He scored more than 2,000 points in his high school career. Grace was named All-District, All-Region and All-District Tournament during his junior year. As a senior, Grace was the District 8A Most Valuabe Player. A great gree throw shooter, he connected on 477 of 536 career foul shots, and holds the TSSAA state record for most free throw smade in a season with 194. He finished his career with 2,041 points scored, had 409 rebounds, 323 assists and made 152 three-pointers.
Grace was part of the only RBS boys team to reach substate and signed to play college basketball at the University of Sewanee.
Kelly Rich Russell: She played for the Lady Bulldogs from 2003-07 and was a three-year starter for Red Boiling Sprngs. Rich Russell is a member of the school’s 1,000-point club and was also on the school’s most recent tate tournament team that appeared in the Class A State Tournament during the 2005-06 season. As a senior, she was a member of the All-District and All-Region Tournament teams. The Lady Bulldogs topped 30 wins both her junior season and her season season.
Previous RBS Basketball Hall of Fame members:
Rick Spivey
Roger Russell
Carolyn Hix Blankenship
D.C. Cassetty
William “Poe” Biles
Collier Hawkins
Corrine Whitley Mayo
Freda Halsell Pate
Larry White
Wallace “Wally” Etheridge
Rudolph Donoho
Pat York Crossland
Mary Alice Biles Morgan
Roy Dycus
Doyle Gaines
Francis Dycus Hudson
Comer Russell
Hugh Warner Dycus
Patricia Smith
Doris Kirby Jenkins
Barbara Binnion McDonald
