The clothing manufacturer that held a recruiting event at Red Boiling Springs City Hall in January did not get the response it was hoping for.
620 Pelham, a Smithville manufacturer of military uniforms, is considering expanding operations into the former Racoe manufacturing facility on College Street in Red Boiling Springs. The company was seeking at least 50 applicants. Instead, it has received about 20.
Jenny Southworth, human resources specialist for 620 Pelham, said Monday the company had been “hoping” for 50 applicants, but the shortfall has not completely derailed its plans.
She said the company is still taking applications for a potential reopening of the plant. Those interested can call the company at 615-215-6504, Southworth said.
The company is offering a minimum pay of $12.80 with payment for production of up to $16 an hour, according to the flyer announcing the Jan. 14 hiring event.
Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis had commented before the event that the pay was “a bit low to start.”
Southworth said 620 Pelham may still restart the plant if enough employees are found, but now that has been pushed back to at least March.
