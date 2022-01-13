A Red Boiling Spring man was arrested on multiple charges on Jan. 6 after he allegedly attacked his mother and threatened to burn down her house.
Douglas Sexton, 53, of 121 Terry Drive, Red Boiling Springs, broke several items in the home and was lying face down on the couch with broken glass all around him when police arrived on the scene.
According to the police report, Sexton had thrown several items in the house and took his mother’s cellphone. The woman stated that she did not know whether Sexton had taken her phone. She was able to get in touch with another family member who called law enforcement for her. When the relative was on the phone with the mother, she heard Sexton say he was going to burn down the house.
Police attempted to arrest Sexton in the matter, but he refused to comply with their commands. He was pulled off the couch and placed into custody after a brief struggle. Sexton, who smelled of alcohol, swore at officers as he was being placed into a patrol car and then his body went limp.
Officers searched the residence and found a total of 18 pills in Sexton’s room.
Sexton was charged with domestic assault, as well as interference with emergency calls, resisting arrest and possession of a legend drug in the matter.
His bond was set at $9,000 and he is schedule to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb. 16 to face the charges.
