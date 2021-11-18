A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested on Nov. 7 after allegedly making threats to neighbors who called the police regarding his girlfriend.
Johnathan Ray Matthews, 28, of 494 King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was, according to what the caller told police, “was threatening to kill whoever called police on his girlfriend and put a bullet in their head.”
Deputy Tyler Gann of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene and drew his gun gave Matthews commands to stand down. Matthews, however, did not listen, and Gann then took him down and detained him without further incident. Matthews had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person.
He denied having threatened to kill his neighbors but did admit that he went outside and was cursing at his neighbor for having called the police on his girlfriend.
Gann took a statement from one of the neighbors who stated that Matthews threatened that he would get a knife and a gun and kill whoever had called the police on his girlfriend.
Matthews was arrested and transported to the Macon County Jail, where he faces charges of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $7,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
