A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested on Dec. 20 after police found a homemade pipe bomb in his possession.
Trevor Grant Newberry 22, of 331 Poplar Drive, Red Boiling Springs, was at 369 Hickory Lane in Red Boiling Springs when police were called to that location for a possible pipe bomb.
Upon arriving at the residence, police found a blue and gray backpack in a bedroom with a device with orange wire wrapped in black tape inside it.
Newberry told police that he had made the bomb, which had 43.6 grams of gunpowder plus wadding and a fuse attached, in order to blow up stumps.
At the residence where Newberry was keeping the bomb, two adults and five children reside.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Unit was called to the scene along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help diffuse the explosive device.
Newberry, who is a convicted felon, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of explosive components, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and violation of probation.
His bond was set at $70,000, and is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Jan. 19 to face the charges against him.
