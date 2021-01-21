A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested for the second time in five days on Jan. 12.
Ron Carson Kendrick, 37, faces a series of charges following the incident.
According to the arrest reports, on Jan. 4, Red Boiling Springs Police Department patrolman Jeffery Maynard was traveling behind a white, Pontiac car that did not have a working taillight. Therefore, Maynard initiated a traffic stop on Highway 52.
As Maynard walked up to the driver-side window, he could see that the driver wa s a while male with a lighter-colored beard. As Maynard approached, the driver fled the scene, turning right on to Oak Grove Road and traveling at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour while driving on the wrong side of the road.
The car pulled into a driveway and traveled through a field before crashing.
Before Maynard could move down the embankment on foot, the driver ran away.
A cell phone was discovered inside the vehicle, in addition to methamphetamine, heroin and multiple syringes.
The phone kept ringing, and a female told Maynard that the phone belonged to Kendrick.
On Jan. 8, Kendrick was taken into custody as he was charged with theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing and vandalism after an investigation that lasted multiple weeks.
Kendrick posted bond following that arrest.
Then, on Jan. 12, Macon County Sheriff’s Department detective Jacob McClard identified Kendrick as driving a vehicle on Bray Hollow Road, and McClard conducted a traffic stop due to knowing that he had active warrants out for his arrest for the incident that occurred on Jan. 4.
A syringe that contained a clear substanced believed to be methamphetamine was found, a digital scale and a small capsule that Kendrick said was methamphetamine.
In addition to his previous charges, Kendrick was charged with theft of property, burglary, evading arrest, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, revoked bond, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
His bond was set at $30,000, and his court date is slated for March 10.
