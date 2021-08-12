A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested last Friday after a domestic incident occurred in which he allegedly broke a woman’s wrist.
Lucas Likens, 31, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Aaron Shipley was dispatched the Macon Community Hospital emergency room on Aug. 1 due to a possible domestic dispute.
The alleged victim was in the emergency room with a broken wrist and a possible broken arm.
Shipley spoke with the woman, who said that she went into her 6-year-old son’s room after noticing that Likens had come back into the house after being gone for 17 hours.
She tried to wake Likens up by smacking his leg, and he allegedly kicked her in the chest and knocked her out of the room.
Then, she told Likens to leave, but he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and began banging her head on the wall.
When she attempted to move down the hall in order to call for help, he grabbed her by the throat and started banging her head on the wall. He tried to head butt her, but she hit him in the face.
Likens then threw her down the hall and began kicking and stomping her, breaking her wrist by stomping on it, before throwing her in the bedroom.
She was able to get some space from Likens, grabbed her son and her phone, and ran outside to call her mother, who took her to the hospital.
The victim did have noticeable bruising around her neck and face, and her wrist was very swollen and turning a deep purple color.
Likens was served with an arrest warrant on Friday and taken into custody.
He is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call.
His bond was set at $7,000, and his court date is slated for Sept. 2.
