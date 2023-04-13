The Red Boiling Springs Police Department partnered with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to make multiple drug-related arrests
On the morning of April 4, Red Boiling Springs Police Lt. Chris Keen made a traffic stop after observing a female driver not wearing a seat belt. Keen, then, proceeded to pull the vehicle over near Spivey Street and Carthage Road.
After pulling the vehicle over, police officers who had responded with Keen observed a male, back-seat passenger acting suspiciously and, therefore, gained consent to search the vehicle.
According to the Red Boiling Springs Police Department, during the search, the officers discovered a bag in the back seat containing what they believed to be roughly 28 grams of methamphetamine. The bag was later sent to the state lab in Nashville where it is awaiting identification.
Additionally, while police were conducting the investigation of the vehicle, the driver voluntarily turned over to police approximately 10 grams of marijuana. The occupants of the car told police that they had purchased the narcotics in Red Boiling Springs.
The driver and passenger, both of Smithville, were then taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and with possession of marijuana, as they indicated that their plan was to transport the drugs back to the Smithville area.
The incident led to a joint investigation between the Red Boiling Springs Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and there was a search warrant being issued for a nearby residence in Red Boiling Springs, where several more grams of methamphetamine and marijuana were confiscated.
“I’m proud of the officers’ good work,” said Red Boiling Springs Chief J. B. Killmon. “They worked so well with the sheriff’s department and other agencies. It really makes a difference when we’re working together to reach a common goal.”
