Four students living in Tri-County Electric’s service area wrote winning short stories explaining how electric co-ops are “Building a Brighter Tennessee” through investments in energy, education, broadband, economic development and more.
The motto of the Washington Youth Tour is “900 Words Can Change Everything.”
Tri-County Electric’s 2022 Washington Youth Tour Writing Contest winners:
• Trace Gearlds, Monroe County High School, overall winner and nominee for a TECA scholarship
• Isabella Hale, Clay County High School
• Abigail Vaughn, Trousdale County High School
• Donavan Olson, Red Boiling Springs High School.
Tri-County Electric joins other electric cooperatives in partnering with their statewide associations and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in offering the Washington Youth Tour Writing Contest to high school juniors.
“We are very proud of the students who wrote winning short stories and are pleased to award them $1,000 scholarships, in addition to the $100 and $50 winners at each school” said Paul Thompson, Tri-County Electric CEO. “We are hopeful that we can resume the trip to Washington, D.C. in 2023.”
— Submitted
