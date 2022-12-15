The Red Boiling Springs City Council approved moving forward on a criminal justice grant during its meeting Dec. 8.
The Violent Crime Criminal Justice Grant is available to cities around the state. The city is seeking $51,000.
At the unveiling of Old Lake Park’s new equipment in November, resident Crystal Justice, the driving force behind the grant for the park, said, “I’m so happy for new updates for the community. But, it’s just one thing off my goals list. Next, we move on to the Violent Crime Grant monies.”
In other business, the city has decided to install surveillance cameras at Old Lake Park.
“We have discussed improvements to make at the park. This is just one way of keeping our community safe,” Mayor Kenneth Hollis said. “We are considering a new gazebo, some electricity and bathrooms soon.”
The council also approved Christmas bonuses Full-time workers will get $200, while part-timers will receive $100.
