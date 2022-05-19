Three Red Boiling Springs High School students excelled to the top in the 2022 FCCLA State competition.
Chloe Powell, Emma Evans and Logan West all claimed first place in the 2022 FCCLA State Competition.
Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system.
Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues.
Through participation in competitive events, becoming involved in community service opportunities, student leadership, and attending leadership conferences, members develop real world skills, explore career pathways and become college and career ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.