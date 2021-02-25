A Red Boiling Springs woman was arrested on Feb. 12 after she allegedly shot her brother at an apartment complex.
Sharon D. Jiminez, 51, is charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.
According to the arrest report, Red Boiling Springs police officer James Killmon was dispatched to a residence on Kinnebrew Drive in reference to a shooting.
When Killmon arrived, he found a male in the rear of the complex with an apparent gunshot wound on the back of his neck that appeared to exit from his right shoulder blade. The victim stated that his sister — Jiminez — was the shooter.
The victim’s face was also red, and he told Killmon that Jiminez “maced” him.
Killmon made contact with Jiminez, who was detained.
She admitted to shooting her brother with a fake handgun at first and then admitted to shooting him with a 9-millimeter handgun while he was sitting on the love seat of the living room.
Jiminez also admitted to spraying him with pepper spray prior to shooting him.
She said that she had “had enough” of him and was tired of his behavior while drinking.
Jiminez is being held in the Macon County Jail, and her court date is slated for March 10.
