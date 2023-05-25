Submitted
Red Boiling Springs High School held its annual class night on May 16.
Winners of scholarships and awards are as follows:
J.W. Greanead Memorial — Whitney Birdwell
Macon County Wellness — Graycee West
Beta Sigma Phi — Whitney Birdwell
Hagan Hix Memorial — Breanna Thompson
Vision 2020/George and Linda McCrary — Carys Cherry
Cathy White Memorial/Macon County Fair — Graycee West
Joshua Moss Memorial — Donavan Olson
Performance Feeds — Kelsee Chapman
Macon County Education Association — Whitney Birdwell
North Central Telephone Cooperative — Graycee West
Matt Cliburn Memorial — Leah Rich and Breanna Thompson
Jimmy Wheeley/Macon County Sports Hall of Fame — Kelsee Chapman
U.S. Marines Athlete & Scholastic Awards — Chris Hackney, Claire Fleming, Carys Cherry
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy — Maxie Wilson
Macon County Chamber of Commerce — Graycee West
RBS Alumni Association — Leah Rich
Macon Bank & Trust — Kelsee Chapman
Tennessee Sheriff’s Association — Donavan Olson
Eli Borders Memorial — Graycee West
Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma — Claire Fleming
AP Access For All — Carys Cherry and Graycee West
Izzy Gates — Whitney Birdwell
Lindsey Wilson College — Claire Fleming
Citizens Bank Financial Literacy — Carys Cherry
Marcie Smith Gann Memorial — Claire Fleming
Tennessee Tech University — Breanna Thompson and Graycee West
Freed-Hardeman University — Carys Cherry
4-H scholarship — Graycee West
Macon County Education Foundation — Carys Cherry & Graycee West
Maxie Smith Memorial — Kelsee Chapman
Honor students — Carys Cherry, Leah Rich, Graycee West, Whitney Birdwell, Breanna Thompson, Kelsee Chapman, Claire Fleming, Donavan Olson, Nautica Goolsby, Emily Holcomb
Graduating with honors — Carys Cherry, Leah Rich, Graycee West, Whitney Birdwell, Breanna Thompson, Kelsee Chapman, Claire Fleming, Donavan Olson, Nautica Goolsby
Graduating with state honors — Whitney Birdwell, Kelsee Chapman, Carys Cherry, Breanna Thompson, Graycee West
Graduating with career and technical education (CTE) honors — Whitney Birdwell, Kelsee Chapman, Claire Fleming, Nautica Goolsby, Emily Holcomb, Martiza Leonides, Donavan Olson, Shawn Pugh, Leah Rich, Gracie Smith
Graduating with distinction — Carys Cherry
CTE work ethic distinction — Whitney Birdwell, Kelsee Chapman, Carys Cherry, Claire Fleming, Nautica Goolsby, Donovan Olson, Shawn Pugh, Leah Rich, Aleasia Stafford, Breanna Thompson, Graycee West
Ready graduates — Whitney Birdwell, Kelsee Chapman, Carys Cherry, Courtney Chyle, Nautica Goolsby, Emily Holcomb, Lisa Holmes, Maritza Leonides, Donavan Olson, Shawn Pugh, Evon Retureta, Leah Rich, Christian Robinson, Gracie Smith, Aleasia Stafford, Breanna Thompson, Tristan Tucker, Lauren Underwood, Ruger Walters, Graycee West
Welch Family Scholarship — Carys Cherry, Leah Rich, Breanna Thompson, Kelsee Chapman, Graycee West, Whitney Birdwell
Sen. Ken Yager and Rep. Kelly Keisling certificates — All senior graduates
