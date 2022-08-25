As Red Boiling Springs turns the calendar into late summer, the city, according to Mayor Kenneth Hollis, is doing well.
“Red Boiling Springs is moving right along,” he said. “We are doing well, the citizens seem happy, and we’ll just keep moving along.”
Hollis noted several important things had happened this year for the city.
“We received the grant from BlueCross BlueShield for The BlueCross Healthy Place Project for Tennessee,” he said. “Our portion was $900,000 from the Project to work toward new equipment, trails and other needs for Old Lake Park.”
Continuing, Hollis said “the updates will benefit the whole family. Play stations will be across the park as well as for the children to grow up staying fit.”
“The gas line extension was another big project we got done this year,” he said. “Something we are trying to get started this year, is finding a new source of water. Maybe a new well or spring.
“The Beer Board is getting set up for the hotels and restaurants, where our community and visitors can have a beer with dinner.
Hollis said “don’t forget we have the car show, like we have done for the past 60 years. It is an event you don’t want to miss. I hope the visitors stay awhile and enjoy all that Red Boiling Springs has to offer.
“And meanwhile, myself and the community will keep moving along.”
