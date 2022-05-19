The Red Boiling Springs FFA Chapter, along with family and friends, met at the Donoho Hotel on May 11 for the annual FFA banquet.
The chapter gathered together to commemorate the accomplishments of its members during the 2021-22 school year. Certificates and awards were given out to those who earned Greenhand, Chapter and State degrees as well as those who competed in various competitions throughout the year.
Also, Virginia Brocket was awarded an honorary FFA advisor plaque.
Graduating seniors were recognized, and new officers were announced. The new officers for the year are:
Carys Cherry, president; Graycee West, vice president; Breanna Thompson, secretary; Emma Woodcock, treasurer; Leah Rich, reporter; Thad Stark, sentinel; Logan West, strengthening ag committee chair; Haley Coons, building communities chair; and Kennedy Marshall, growing leaders chair. Seniors graduating this year: Mary Ellen Copas, Braydon Massengille and Bryson Masters.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.