The city of Red Boiling Springs has referred to its attorney, Brandon Bellar, a $60,000 disputed Babynov gas bill.
“They owe us money, about $60,000, for their gas bill, and they are not paying on it,” Red Boiling Springs Mayor Kenneth Hollis told the Red Boiling Springs Council during its May 12 meeting.
The baby food plant opened in 2021.
“Last year, there was a faulty meter, and it was not reading right, so it was not billed right,” he said. “We replaced it and never fussed about it to them, but we ate probably at least $20,000 worth of gas that they did use,” Hollis said. “The Babynov factory was new, and we were trying to help them out. We are thankful they chose Red Boiling Springs to bring revenue and jobs to our town. Now Babynov says this $60,000 gas bill isn’t billed right either, and have yet to pay anything on it. We explained the bill to them every way we know how to explain it. But they say it isn’t right.
“They kept calling, wanting to meet with me to lower the amount of their bill, or give them a lower gas price. And I told them, if you want to meet concerning the gas, that’s fine, but, if you want to meet with me just to haggle the price, then, no, I won’t meet. I’m not in the haggling business. I kept telling them that’s fair and square. They used the gas, they should pay for what they have used.”
Babynov, in a prepared statement, said it has no knowledge of a faulty meter:
“Previous gas bills as well as current gas bills show no reflection of a change (other than gas price increases — without notification.) Again, without notification of issues, a bill stating Babynov owed 60K in additional charges was received at the end of February 2022 — reflective of 2021 charges. Babynov’s business plan was created around the operational expenses of 2021, plus allowable increases for economical changes of 2022 which did not include the above-mentioned issues of 60K in addition to gas price increases that have been issued without notification. This type of error can impose a large impact on the planning and budgets already approved for the operational year of a start-up facility. Due to the inability of scheduling meetings for discussions to understand the charges, it was originally thought that an attorney may have to become involved. However, it was decided that the 60K due would be spread over six months and added to the monthly invoice to recoup the charges imposed by the City of RBS.”
Hollis said the city and Babynov agreed on the payment plan “a couple of months ago,” Hollis said, but no payment has been made.
“We’re a small town, we don’t have that much money,” Hollis said. “They’ve not made a payment. All we want is our money, that’s what it all boils down to.”
Babynov employes a staff of 100 and plans in the coming weeks to move to a seven-day work week, according to its statement, which continued: “During this time, we will be posting positions to complement this growth and look forward to supporting the region in offering job opportunities and being a successful partner in the economic growth of our community.”
After much discussion at the recent meeting, the council made a motion, which was approved, to give authority to City Attorney Brandon Bellar to determine how to collect the money the city claims it is owed.
In other items at the meeting, Hollis announced the city plans to make improvements to the RBS City Hall, painting inside the building, and putting in new floors.
The council also mentioned the new Bilbrey Park playground equipment should be delivered by the end of May, with installation immediately to follow.
Under the RBS Police Department section on the agenda, the council voted to approve the following raises: Officer Joseph Woodard to $18.25 per hour; Cody Murphy to $17 per hour; and Patrick Berry, part-time at $17 per hour.
