Red Boiling Springs has a day of events planned for Saturday. Duck Days and the 65th annual Antique Car Show have a little something for everyone.
Duck Days is an annual event held in Old City Park. Kathy Duffer, event organizer, said “it is great family event. From music, to a silent auction, and rubber duck adoptions, it is a day of fun. We will have craft vendors, jewelry and woodworking as well.“The featured event is the rubber duck adoptions for $5 each. At 2 p.m., the ducks plunge into the water. Whichever duck crosses the finishing line first receives a $150 prize. The lame duck (the last one to cross) receives $75.”Duffer said the duck race is not the only reason people should come to Red Boiling Springs.”We have had this car show for 65 years, and it just keeps growing,” she said. “The 65th annual Antique Car Show is held not far from the duck races. If your duck doesn’t win, just head over to the hotels and see cars that have won.”The car show generally has more than 400 cars and 100 vendors for a walk down memory lane. The marketplace has items from car collectibles to vintage items.
