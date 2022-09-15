Red Boiling springs made its community an inviting place for crafts, music, fundraising and classic cars last weekend.
The city was the perfect host for the two events, the AACA Antique Car Show in its 66th year, and the Duck Days fundraiser for local firefighters.
Ronnie Moore made the drive up from Chattanooga for the sixth time in the past 10 years.
“If you love classic cars, this is the event to go to,” he said. “It is not just the car show, it is the crowd and the town who makes this event special. The old hotels in the area provide fantastic food and memorable moments.”
This year, Moore’s wife joined him. “She is off looking at crafts, probably spending all our money, and enjoying a nice lunch. This was the first year she has joined me, and I think she wants the area to be our home away from home.”
Lisa McGuire traveled not too far from her Smith County home to take in the Duck Days fundraiser. Her father was a volunteer firefighter for many years before he passed away.
“I always enjoy finding new treasures from the crafters there,” McGuire said as she adjusted the large number of items she purchased. “The added benefit of supporting the firefighters, like my father was, well, I just can’t say no to that.”
