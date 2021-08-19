Following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, a Red Boiling Springs man was arrested last Wednesday.
Robert Dewayne Gentry, 36, is charged with arson and with filing a false insurance claim.
According to information provided by the TBI, on May 7, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies and TBI fire investigators responded to a residential structure fire at 161 Nim Road in Red Boiling Springs.
During the investigation, Gentry was identified as the individual responsible for setting the fire.
On Aug. 2, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Gentry with arson and filing a false insurance claim, and he was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Macon County Jail.
His bond was set at $75,000.
