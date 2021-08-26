A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested on Friday morning and has been charged with murdering his wife.
Joseph Eugene Chestnut, Jr., 55, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Tracy Chestnut, 42, was found dead in her home — located on the 400 block of McClure Street in Red Boiling Springs — on the evening of Aug. 10.
She was found by a family member.
Four dogs were also found dead.
An investigation took place for more than a week, and during the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the victim’s husband, Joseph Chestnut, as the individual responsible.
Last Thursday, a Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Joseph Eugene Chestnut, Jr., and he was arrested on Friday morning.
Chestnut was booked into the Macon County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.