A Red Boiling Springs man faces a series of charges after multiple stolen items were recently recovered.
Ron Carson Kendrick, 37, was arrested last Friday, following an investigation that occurred over multiple weeks.
According to the arrest report, on Nov. 18, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Langford Road address due to someone breaking into a residence and stealing a multitude of items, in addition to a trailer. A few days later, a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from the same residence.
Then, on Dec. 22, detectives Kevin Woodard and Jacob McClard were given information that the stolen property was inside a residence located on Witcher Hollow Road. Kendrick was living at the residence.
The detectives also have evidence of Kendrick attempting to sell the items that were recovered.
The estimated resistution for the stolen items is $20,000.
Kendrick was charged with theft of property, burglary, criminal trespassing and vandalism.
Kendrick’s bond was set at $21,000, and his court date is slated for Feb. 3.
