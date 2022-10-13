Acres of Grace Farms draped in fall colors made it a destination this past weekend, with shopping, live music and food vendors.

Settled off beaten path, it can be a challenge to find it in Red Boiling Springs. April Williams, waiting in line for food, said: “We just kept following the cars ahead. We figured if they were lost, we were too.”

