Acres of Grace Farms draped in fall colors made it a destination this past weekend, with shopping, live music and food vendors.
Settled off beaten path, it can be a challenge to find it in Red Boiling Springs. April Williams, waiting in line for food, said: “We just kept following the cars ahead. We figured if they were lost, we were too.”
More than 70 vendors graced the tents and outbuildings of the farm, with products from jewelry, to clothes, to crafts.
Evelyn Rose drove in from the Cookeville area to experience it once again.
“We came earlier this year to the spring marketplace and knew we couldn’t miss another one,” she said. “The girls and I plan on coming back in December for the holidays. A little early shopping in a unique place for Christmas gifts is definitely worth the drive.”
Jean Smith stopped by to eat.
“I hope people don’t forget to look around, not just the shopping, but look at those leaves changing, the beauty and stillness of the area,” she said. “Many people won’t get this view from their 9 to 5 job.”
