The Red Boiling Springs Police Department responded to a threat at the Red Boiling Springs School last Thursday.
The threat was discovered in the area of the school comprising grades 6-12, as the school campus, in total, houses grades K-12.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:14 pm
After the threat was revealed, the school district immediately notified parents of the occurrence on its Facebook page since it is the its regular practice to post school-related information on social media in order to keep parents informed of pertinent information.
“We did a press release to our parents and put it on Facebook to alert them about an unspecified threat that was found at the high school,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter.
The following statement was released from the Macon County School District to parents, “Students that attend the schools in Red Boiling Springs may notice a greater than normal police presence for the next couple of days. Upon the report of an unspecified threat found on the 6-12 section of the building, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Red Boiling Springs Police Department are conducting a complete investigation and may be speaking to students as necessary. All threats are taken seriously, and this is no different. The safety of our students and staff are of the upmost concern and the number one priority of the school system and law enforcement. We hope to have this resolved quickly, and we appreciate your and your children’s patience and consideration while this is taking place.”
Over the past several days, the Red Boiling Springs Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, in a joint investigation, have released more specific information about the threat.
“The threat was a written threat to ‘shoot up the school’ on a specific date written on a bathroom stall,” said Macon County Police Chief J.B. Killmon. “The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Red Boiling Springs Police Department are still actively following leads and continuing the investigation. Sheriff (Joey) Wilburn and I would like to ask anyone with any information to come forward. Any threat, whether idle or not, against our schools or community will not be tolerated.”
Presently, both departments are moving forward with the investigation and have interviewed multiple individuals concerning the incident.
