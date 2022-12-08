The state Department of Education has released its schools report card for the 2021-22 year, and while the results for Macon County Schools could be better, there are bright spots.
The report card assesses districts and schools on student achievement, attendance, graduation rates and English proficiency.
On achievement, the district scored a 1.5 out of 4 for grades 3-5, a 1.0 for grades 6-8 and a 0.5 for grades 9-12.
“It is all in how you interpret the numbers,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter, who was hired this fall. “The report card was brought up during the director interview process. I agree that we have things we need to work on, but what I am satisfied with are the improvements in growth, overall.”
Carter continued, “Students are tested and evaluated by achievement and growth. You need to evaluate those numbers individually, and then together. You may have a low score in achievement, but the numbers were better in growth. That means there is still progress.
“Our designation with the state is advancing,” stated Carter, which is the second highest designation behind exemplary.
“Ideally we have both numbers being better. But it is a process that we can change with more work in classroom instruction. We can tighten up on the schedule, and allow more concentrated work from the teachers.
“I knew from day one as the director, that we have a lot to do. But, I understand it will not all happen overnight. If you look at the state’s overall success rate, it is 33.8% achieved with 967,356 students currently in the state.”
“We need change, that is clear, but I have faith in the teachers and staff, that we can advance even more this year.”
Areas the district did well on include attendance, 4 out of 4; and graduation rate, 3.5.
Achievement scores in neighboring counties were in the same general range as Macon, with the exception of Trousdale, which scored 4s in all three grade segments and was rated exemplary. Clay County scored a 1.0 for grades 3-5, a 2.0 for grades 6-8 and a 2.5 for 9-12. It was labeled a satisfactory district, one step below Macon’s advancing. Jackson County was also satisfactory, with achievement scores of 1.5, 2.0 and 1.5, respectively. Sumner County was designated advancing, with scores of 4.0, 4.0 and 3.5.
