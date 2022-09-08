The Macon County Board of Education has two candidates from whom to choose for its director of schools opening.
Tony Boles, the former director, decided to leave the post. Daniel Cook is serving as interim director.
Three people applied for the role, and at the Sept. 2 school board meeting, school leaders said two of the three have decided they want to continue to the interview portion of the process — Rick Duffer, principal at Westmoreland High School, and Shawn Carter, Macon County Schools supervisor of instruction.
The process to fill the post was restarted in the wake of a lawsuit, which effectively halted the early summer hiring of Duffer — whom the board selected for the role and who was to sign a contract and assume the position July 1 before the suit was filed.
Cynthia A. Gammons, who had applied for the job earlier this year, filed a suit against the school board May 10 and asked for a jury trial based on her assertions that the board violated the law in the process of selecting Duffer for the position.
The suit alleged that the school board “spoke to one candidate directly about applying for the job,” and that “certain board members met privately multiple times regarding the hiring of a Director of Schools, in violation of Tenn. Code Ann. 8-44-101.”
Also, Gammons in the suit alleged that “board members convened behind closed doors at Case Transmission on or about March 14, 2022, to discuss Macon County school business. That upon information and believe one of the candidates was provided the interview questions prior to the interview process.
“That Plaintiff would state that upon information and belief, a group text message was sent to members stating that the board needed to get together and vote for one of the local candidates, in violation of Tenn. Code Ann 8-44-101.”
So the board decided to start the process over.
The first round of Carter and Duffer interviews was slated for Tuesday. On Sept. 12, there will be a second round of interviews, followed by the selection of a new director Sept. 26.
At the Sept. 2 meeting, newly elected board member Michael Cothran asked why the interview process was held in public. “Of the boards I’ve served on, we never had interviews with the public in attendance,” he said.
Attorney Jamie Winkler informed Cothron that in the board of education’s policy, “it calls for open sessions.”
It was agreed that both candidates will receive the same set of questions, and each will have a limit of two hours for the interviews.
The first interviews were Tuesday. The Times will report on the interviews in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
