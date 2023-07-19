Long ago, canning was simply a way of life. If you didn’t prepare for winter by doing certain things like canning, you had a tough winter.
“Canning, for us, started in 2020,” Tim Key said. “I remember in 2020 thinking to myself, there’s no way people are going to empty out stores.”
Heather (Tim’s wife), went to the store on a Tuesday and things were normal. By Thursday, they were nearly empty. “That’s what prompted us to begin canning and learning food preservation,” said Tim.
Heather got laid off for a few months so she began looking into canning. Now studies with the National Center for Food Preservation.
“It has changed our lives,” Heather said. “It has been a true lifestyle change for us since 2020.”
Michaela Pedigo works as the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent in Macon County through University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“I met Michaela last year at the farmers market here in Lafayette,” Tim said “She has helped Heather and I learn more about canning.”
Heather attended training in Murfreesboro, in order to be able to teach the canning classes.
“UT Extension offers food preservation training each year, so in order for Heather to be a food preservation volunteer, she had to complete the course,” Pedigo said. Heather added, “It was a lot of fun, and good to discover new and improved methods of preservation.”
The canning college is an all-day class beginning at 9 a.m. and ending around 4 pm.
“We charge a $60 fee, and in exchange people will learn the art of canning from start to finish,” Heather said. “We will teach how to prepare the food for canning, the process of the actual canning, storage and safety protocol, and also will have lunch that day.”
Currently, the canning college is a once a year event.
“This is our second year,” Pedigo said. “Last year we had 10 participants and this year 12 people have signed on.”
Heather said, “We look forward to meeting this year’s participants and teaching them how to can and be a bit more self sufficient.”
