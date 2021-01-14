The Lafayette City Council met on Jan. 5 for its regular legislative meeting.
The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes as the council approved all items that they discussed including:
• Replacing anniversary service pins with a monetary reward
• Approving the sale of properties through Ben Bray Real Estate
• Transferring city property to Odean Harp after city requirements are met
• Approval of changes of the city charter to be sent to the legislative body.
• Approval to request that the Tennessee Department of Transportation place signs against the use of compression brakes inside the city limits of Lafayette.
The council also amended a previous ordinance concerning insurance for the city’s water to add that the insurance would also cover sewage.
An ordinance was initially on the meeting’s agenda — which was going before the council for the second time — regarding the potential rezoning of the Ronnie and Lynn Wilburn property, which is located at 401 Scottsville Road and runs parallel to Key Park.
The ordinance would rezone the property from R-1 low density to R-2 high density residential district.
The city’s planning commission approved the rezoning and sent it before the council.
However, at the October council meeting, no motion was made in regard to approving the ordinance, so the measure died, resulting in the property remaining R-1 low density.
Rezoning the property to R-2 high density residential would allow the lot size to be reduced, which could result in as many as 25 single-family housing units.
With the property remaining at R-1 low density, the property will only be able to include 12-15 units, with those homes located on the north side of the road facing Key Park.
However, that item was removed from the agenda at the beginning of last week’s meeting at the request of the Wilburn family and is expected to be back on the agenda in February.
