Following lengthy discussion during a public hearing, the Macon County Commission voted not to rezone two properties located on the west side of the county at its meeting on Jan. 19.
The Paula Kemp property and the Jeff and Amy Harper property were both zoned agricultural, and the owners had requested for them to be rezoned to residential.
The Macon County Planning Commission voted against the rezoning prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Several neighbors of the properties attended the public hearing held during the meeting to share their thoughts on the rezoning. Those individuals were overwhelmingly against it.
“The property is, I don’t think, fit for any subdivisions,” said Paul Howser, one of the residents near the Kemp property.
Howser stated that the road was too narrow and that there would not be a suitable water line for a subdivision to be built should the property be rezoned. Howser also took issue with the size of homes being built.
“This community does not need a bunch of residential homes built in there,” Howser said. “If they want to cut this property up into about five-acre tracts, build nice homes, I’m all for it. But now to build these little, 1,500-square-foot speck houses, I don’t like.”
He expressed concern over an increase in crime should the homes be constructed.
Todd Davis, another resident of the community, echoed those concerns.
“I don’t want (law enforcement) running up and down our road because we have a whole bunch of little bitty houses and not so much desirable people living in those little bitty houses,” Davis said. “We’re not opposed to them splitting it into tracs and building homes with a little bit of property to them, but we don’t want 100-something houses squeezed in there. The infrastructure is not there to support that.”
Another resident, Anita McLaren, stated that she was concerned about infrastructure as well. “The road is very narrow,” McLaren said. “There is no sewer. There’s a four-inch waterline.
“It is a rural community, a hunting community. Hunters are out there. I can’t imagine what it’s going to look like if they come in and try to widen our roads and how that’s going to inconvenience the citizens that live there.”
McLaren questioned whether the goal was for the city of Lafayette to grow as large as nearby cities such as Gallatin and Hendersonville.
“We have people wanting to move to our community because it’s an hour commute to Nashville (and) because it’s cheaper here,” McLaren said. “It’s cheaper because we don’t have the huge stuff coming in. The next thing we are going to be wanting is liquor by the drink, because that’s going to bring people to our community. Do we really want that? Do really want to grow this community so much that we are taking away agriculture? Because God is not making any more land.”
McLaren mentioned other resources, such as schools and fire and police services, that may not be readily available due to growth.
“Our community cannot handle big, huge subdivisions,” McLaren said. “Our school systems are already tapped out. Where’s the fire and police department? We don’t have the extra resources out there. Can this county afford to put another huge residential area out there and actually sustain it?”
Jeff Harper, one of the owners of one of the properties, spoke representing the families.
“I want to make it clear that the rezoning from agriculture to R-1 is not going to do anything to benefit that out there,” Jeff Harper said. “If you leave it agriculture, it can still be split up.
“Right now, that farm pays — tax base a year — $1,183 for the whole farm. If they were to subdivide that, which I’m pretty sure they’ve planned to do … you’re looking at $1,200 a lot.” Jeff Harper also added that if the land were to be left agricultural, any sort of farm could be placed on the property.
One commissioner also clarified that if the land were to be left agricultural, a subdivision could still be created, but there would be less restrictions on the building and lot size. Macon County Mayor Steve Jones confirmed that would be the case.
“R-1 is the most restricted lots in the county,” Jeff Harper said. “That’s the reason this family is wanting to make it R-1 before its sold is to make sure that it isn’t a trailer park or anything like that. I have nothing against people living in a trailer. I lived in one myself, but R-1 is the most restricted lot in the county.”
Amy Harper, also an owner of one of the properties and the daughter of property owner Paula Kemp, told the commissioners and those gathered to express their thoughts on the rezoning that to sell the farm was very upsetting.
“It’s my heritage,” Amy Harper said. “But I am trying to take care of my mama.”
She added that the family’s goal of getting the property zoned R-1 is so that any homes constructed would be nicer.
She also responded to the notion that smaller homes would cause more of a crime issue by saying, “I don’t really think you can put crimes to smaller homes. I live in a 1,300-square-foot home. I think that is offensive, sorry. There are lots of people who live in double-wides (trailers) and smaller homes, and they’re not out here robbing and stealing.”
Many commissioners expressed that they could see both sides of the issue but felt they were bound to follow the planning committee’s recommendation.
One commissioner, however, pointed out that in December, the Macon County Commission voted against the Macon County Planning Committee’s wishes.
The commissioners ultimately voted against both rezoning proposals, with Jarhea
Wilmore, Helen Hesson, Larry West, Ken Witte, Kyle Petty and Wendell Jones voting in favor of the rezoning.
Macon County Mayor Guy Holliman also spoke to the commissioners regarding a potential noise ordinance in the county. Holliman informed the body that, due to state law, counties cannot enact any laws that the state does not give them the authority to enact.
“The state gives us the authority to enact noise laws for gun ranges,” Holliman said. “The state has noise laws that we can enforce for vehicles. But in so far as, just noise from a gathering or … what the state would call noise pollution, the county has literally no authority to enact laws prohibit that.”
