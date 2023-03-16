Rita Faye Newberry Biggs, 66, of Gainesboro, and formerly of the Goosehorn community of Macon County, passed away on March 5, 2023, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.
Graveside services and interment were conducted on March 9 at 10 a.m. from Clark Cemetery, with Hugh Wayne Clark officiating.
