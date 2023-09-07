SCHOOL BUS SHORTAGE PHOTO

Some of the county’s school buses are parked indefinitely due to a shortage of bus drivers.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

There has been a shortage of school bus drivers in Macon County for the past few years, and that trend has continued into the current school year for the school system.

The shortage often leads to undesirable schedules at times for parents, kids, and drivers alike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.