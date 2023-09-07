There has been a shortage of school bus drivers in Macon County for the past few years, and that trend has continued into the current school year for the school system.
The shortage often leads to undesirable schedules at times for parents, kids, and drivers alike.
Macon County School Bus Garage Supervisor Ricky Taylor has been coping with the issue in a variety of ways.
“This has been a problem for a few years,” said Taylor. “The last couple of years have been worse than before. Some of my older drivers are retiring, and we just lost Mrs. (former bus driver and recent retiree Mary) Wheeley. It’s getting harder to fill these spots.”
There are several requirements for new drivers. That, along with other issues, could be problems linked to the shortage.
“You have to have five years of non-restricted driving,” Taylor said. “You cannot have had your driver’s license pulled within the last five years. You have to be at least 25 years of age to drive a school bus. You must pass a background check, and once you pass that, you have to come up to the school bus garage, and I will give you the manual to study.”
The process is extensive.
“You also are required to take a DOT (department of transportation) physical and a drug test before you get your permit,” Taylor said. “After all of that is done, you have to take another course, which is called entry level driver training course through the state. Once all of that is done, you come back here to me at the shop, and I will set you up with Phillip Stafford (school bus trainer), and he will train you on how to perform your pre-trip inspections. You will have to be able to name all the areas and parts of the bus and be able to identify what could go wrong. Once he and I are confident, and you as well, that you are ready, we will go online and get you ready for your driving test.”
Taylor indicated that if a person is determined and studies the materials, 90 days is an average timeline to look at for all of this to take place.
“Those things and the fact that we don’t offer insurance and you have to pay for your own license, which runs around 80 dollars I think — I’m not sure on that though — are the main reasons it’s hard to find drivers,” Taylor said. “A first-year driver will make $22.51 an hour starting out, and that’s based on 3½ hours a day.
With the shortages, parents can sometimes get upset or worried with their children arriving home later.
“For the most part, the parents are understanding, but every now and then, someone will call or come by and be pretty upset,” said Taylor. “We just have to be understanding and try to explain our situation is out of our hands with the shortages.”
Taylor is optimistic that new drivers will come along sooner than later.
“We had a lady put in an application yesterday, and we have a couple drivers out sick, so it will get better once those things smooth out,” said Taylor.
