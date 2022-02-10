A routine traffic stop by Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jason Sells on Jan. 31 turned into multiple charges for the two people in the vehicle.
On Jan. 31, a car driven by Victoria Birdwell was stopped for having an expired tag. With Birdwell was a passenger named Joshua Shrum, who was violating an order of protection by being with Birdwell.
Shrum, 29, of 1474 Carr Branch Road Lafayette, was charged with violating the order of protection, and then searched before being arrested. Police found .50 grams of meth in his possession as well as a pipe with meth residue on it. He was then additionally charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Birdwell, 49, of the same address as Shrum, did not escape charges either. She was charged with driving on an expired tag, altering a temporary tag, driving on a revoked license, violation of financial responsibility and violation of registration law.
Birdwell’s bond was set at $8,000, while Shrum’s bond was set at $9,000.
Both were transported to the Macon County Jail for booking. Both Shrum and Birdwell are scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb. 23 to face the charges.
