As Valentine’s Day came and went last week, local florists rushed to fill and delivery orders for bouquets and flower arrangements on one of the floral industry’s busiest days of the year.
Even veteran florists like Wendy Dallas, owner of Lafayette’s the Flower and Gift Shoppe, and Mary Hurst, the manager of Hartsville’s SaGrace Farms Florist, were no exception as they dealt with last-minute orders to meet the day’s high demands.
“We were busy,” said Hurst. “I am a twenty 20-plus-year veteran of the floral trade, so it’s not my first rodeo. Valentine’s Day is one of our biggest days of the year.”
Dallas added, “We were extremely busy, but we were blessed. We sold out of every flower we had in stock.”
With last-minute requests for flowers, especially red roses, area florists ran into shortages as they scrambled to get deliveries out the door.
“A lot of people don’t understand when the florists say (to) order early that we are trying to get things lined up for our deliveries, and when people come in at the last minute, it leaves us scrambling,” said Dallas. “By 10 a.m. on Monday, we ran out of red roses. We had people come in (on Valentine’s Day) wanting red roses, but we didn’t have any.”
Hurst added, “We had orders trickling in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, because everybody had their mind on the Super Bowl, so we were very slow. But, then, on Monday morning, we started at 7 a.m. and didn’t stop until closing. We had plenty of fresh cuts, but of course, everybody wanted roses. So, we ran out of roses by 2 p.m.”
Following the Valentine’s Day rush, both Hurst and Dallas agreed that the next dash for fresh flowers will be on Mother’s Day, as both are quite demanding.
“Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are our two busiest days of the year,” said Dallas. “We are busy every day, but those days are much busier than normal.
“We probably filled between 350 and 400 orders during the (Valentine’s Day) crunch time. Altogether, we worked close to 200 hours in three days.”
According to Dallas, special days like Valentine’s Day help many local florists push through the slower times throughout the year.
“Our down time is through the summer, because people go on vacation and just don’t think about buying flowers,” said Dallas. “So, (the Valentine’s Day rush) really helps. What we make on days like Valentine’s Day helps pay the bills during the year.”
Although Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are significant days in the floral business, both well-established flower shops continue to serve the surrounding communities throughout the year as well.
“SaGrace has been open since 2017,” said Hurst. “It is a family-owned, full-service florist. We do (flowers for) events and weddings throughout the year, or someone can just come in and grab some flowers.”
Dallas added, “We were not a pre-existing shop when we opened up in 2001. We started from the beginning. We are very, very blessed with our community and how they have supported us. We took a chance back in 2001 and opened up. Then three days after opening, 9/11 hit. So, we were scared, not knowing what to expect. But the community has really rallied around us and has kept us in business, and we are so grateful for them.”
