As Valentine’s Day came and went last week, local florists rushed to fill and delivery orders for bouquets and flower arrangements on one of the floral industry’s busiest days of the year.

Even veteran florists like Wendy Dallas, owner of Lafayette’s the Flower and Gift Shoppe, and Mary Hurst, the manager of Hartsville’s SaGrace Farms Florist, were no exception as they dealt with last-minute orders to meet the day’s high demands.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.