The Macon County School Board at its May 12 meeting approved the creation of three new positions: An English language learner teaching position; a full-time career and technical director position; and a full-time countywide interpreter position.
In new business, the board approved the General Purpose Budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget will be presented to the Macon County Commission.
In old business, the board approved the executive decision to purchase cafeteria tables, in the amount of $106,235, for Red Boiling Springs School.
The board also approved the following items under new business: a fundraiser for Fairlaine Elementary School; a donation to the Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball team; a donation to the Imagination Library; a school resource officer contract; and the renewal of food service items.
The board also approved advertising bids for the following services: trash disposal; diesel fuel; bus driver physicals; alcohol and drug screenings; fire and safety equipment; Westside Propane; pest control; teacher of the visually impaired; board-certified behavior analysis; occupational therapist; physical therapist; technology equipment and technology contract.
The next work session for the school board is June 2, with the next board meeting slated for June 9.
